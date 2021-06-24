DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. — Sarah Elizabeth (Tuminskas) Bussan, age 45, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
Sarah was born at Rockford Memorial Hospital, in Rockford, on December 30, 1975, to Richard and Cindy (Coffin) Tuminskas. She graduated from Hononegah Community High School in 1993. She worked for Cobalt Med Plans.
Sarah married the love of her life, Tony Bussan, on October 11, 1997. Sarah was a dedicated, loving mother to Zeke and Ellie. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, especially her time spent cheering Zeke on as he played rugby and Ellie as she played softball. She also loved her role as aunt to five nieces and nephews.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Tony; son, Zeke; and daughter, Ellie, of Davis Junction, IL; her parents, Richard and Cindy Tuminskas, of Roscoe, IL; sister, Brenda (Curt) Beilfuss, of Roscoe, IL; parents-in-law, Jeff and Georgia Bussan, of Galena, IL; sister-in-law, Jenny (Shawn) Larson, of Dubuque, IA; and special nieces and nephews, Brandon, Dylan, Addie, Caitlyn and Calli. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the family home.
A memorial has been established in her name. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave condolence or a special memory of Sarah.