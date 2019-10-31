James J. Brady, Milton, Wis., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa and East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.
Adeline M. Hammel, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, Giard, Iowa.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Phillip C. Nelson, Centennial, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, The Whisky, 1604 University Avenue.
Florence H. Plautz, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Charles Quarnstrom, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Linda L. Renner Sowle, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Cyndia K. Stecher, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Evelyn C. Torney, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.