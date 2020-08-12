Shirley Ann Busch, 84, of Chanhassen, Minn., formerly of Dubuque and Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at their home at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen.
She was born March 13, 1936, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Andrew and Helen (Schultz) Hansen. She married Charles Busch on June 5, 1954, in Dubuque.
Survived by her husband, of Chanhassen; five daughters: Dana Busch, of Chanhassen, Lisa (David) Fisher, of Minneapolis, Minn., Laurie Busch, of Minnetrista, Minn., Dawn (Jim) Pitts, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Debra (Dan) Schultz, of Manchester; a son, Chuck (Veronica) Busch, of Johnston; eight grandchildren: Isabel Busch, Daniel, Bradley, and Brianna Fisher, Melinda and Austin Busch, Christina (Jordan) Rodriguez, and Chad (Ana) Pitts; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Busch, Sadie and Jamison Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
