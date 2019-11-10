Mona I. Bodell, 97, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill., where friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born June 18, 1922, in East Galena Township, rural Galena, the daughter of Wilmer and Minnie (Wolford) Winter. Mona graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1940. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Bodell on August 7, 1940, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 1993. For many years, together they farmed and owned Bodell Realty and Auction service. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, puzzles, gardening and singing in the community choir.
Mona was a great cook and will be fondly remembered for Penny Buns. She was a member of the Eastern Star, United Methodist Church of Hazel Green and served as a volunteer for the Hazel Green Hospital.
Mona is survived by her son, Richard W. (special friend Shirley Symons), of Hazel Green; her daughter, Susan (Scott) Anderson, of Scales Mound, IL, four grandchildren, Betsy (Chuck) Wieble, April (Jim) Heffernan, Ashley (special friend, Lindsay) Anderson and Wyatt (Jen) Anderson, eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucille Brown, of Apple River, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; granddaughter, Sara Bodell; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Clarence, Michael, Fred and Carl Winter; and five sisters, Violet Hesselbacher, Clara Westphal, Virginia Berlage, Sarah Werner, and Helen Bell.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Beth Gullone and the outstanding staff at Midwest Medical Center and Galena Senior Care Community for their exceptional care of Mona.