DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Karen R. Funke, 83 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by family at her home.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Karen was born on November 29, 1938, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Agnes (Tauke) Rahe. She married Leon F. Funke on September 9, 1959, in Dyersville and together raised their family on their farm just east of Dyersville.
Karen loved to pass down her love of baking to her children and grandchildren, especially her banana bars and apple pies. She enjoyed her life as a farm wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and celebrating holidays with her family, especially Christmas. In her later years, she loved being “Grandma Great” and watching for her cardinals.
Survivors include children: Fred Funke, Joyce (Lenny) Heims, Jackie (Terry) Bell, Rick (Marcia) Funke, Russ (Lori) Funke, Karol (Jerry) Goedken, Carmen (Rod) Naber, Kathy (Tim) Sweeney, Chuck (Michelle) Funke all of Dyersville, Colleen (John) Bonert of Petersburg, grandchildren: Kristi Kunz, Matt & Troy Heims, Kelli Pech, Kyle & Kara Bell, Jessica, Emily & Morgan Funke, Ashley Wilson, Rachael Trenkamp, Amy Olsen, Chelsey, Holly & Luke Funke, Kaitlyn & Ben Goedken, Tony & Cody Naber, Jodi Troutman, Jenna White, Amber, Erin & Derek Bonert, Terra, Brooke & Trent Koelker, Megan, Ryan & Leah Funke, 14 great grandchildren with three on the way, a brother, Ken (Shirley) Rahe, in-laws: Janet Funke, Lois Kern, Theresa Schindler, Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon in 2017, son-in-law, Todd Koelker, three infant grandchildren: Carrie Naber, Mitchell & Melissa Goedken, siblings: Marilyn (Bob) Burlage, in-laws: Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Verna Lee (Edward) Digman, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Rita (Lawrence) Lansing, Mary Lou Funke, Floyd Funke, Art Kern, and Charlie Schindler.
The family would like to thank the staff with Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care. Also, a special thanks to Rev. Dennis Quint for the prayer service with the Funke family at the house.
