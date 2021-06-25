HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Rita M. Schroeder, 78, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UW-Madison Hospital in Madison, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Saturday, June 26, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the parish center. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Rita was born on Sept. 20, 1942, to Art & Myrtle (Dalsing) Weber. She married James Schroeder on Sept. 26, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI.
Rita worked at various supper clubs as a waitress and later at John Deere Dubuque Works and the University of Dubuque, where she made many friends. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception CCW.
Rita enjoyed camping, fishing up north at Danbury, attending the grandkids’ sporting events, gardening and was an avid card player. But most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rita is survived by her loving husband, James; 3 children: Ron (Karla) Schroeder, of Cuba City, WI, Deb (Kurt) Dalsing, of Dodgeville, WI, and Shelia (Tom) Hinman, of Hazel Green, WI; 8 grandchildren: Nicole (Sam) Parrott, Troy (Amanda) Schroeder, Travis (Amelia) Schroeder, Stephanie (Jacob) Forseth, Megan Dalsing, Hanna, Hailey & Heather Hinman; 5 great-grandchildren: Carter, Maya Schroeder, Audrey Parrott, Cashton Schroeder and baby girl Forseth; along with brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel; a brother, Earl; and a sister, Mary.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Rita M. Schroeder Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.