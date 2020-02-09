PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Steven E. “Guido” Banfield, 54, of Platteville, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Steven E. Banfield Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Steve was born on January 10, 1966, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Dennis and Joann (Carpenter) Banfield. He was married to Crystal Burgess on September 23, 2005, in Platteville. Crystal preceded him in death on July 1, 2013. Steve graduated from Cuba City High School, class of 1984, and attended Southwest Tech, Fennimore, where he became a certified welder. He worked at Cummings, Mineral Point, and Lemur Kory Industries, Darlington. For many years he was a welder at John Deere Dubuque Works. He was a partner of Denny’s Char Bar, Platteville. While working as a welder for many years, he also worked construction with family and friends for many years. He enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles, shooting pool, and making people laugh whenever possible. He was an avid Packers fan.
He is survived by his children, Dylan and Dalton Banfield, Haley McGowan; stepson, Brandon Loken; grandchildren, Avayah Loken and Landon Banfield; three sisters, Tina Banfield, Holly (Ted) Ogden, and Tracy (Craig Klein) Banfield; three brothers, Dennis (Paula) Banfield, Mark (Shelly) Banfield, and Ryan Banfield; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Sylvester and Pearl Banfield and Harold and Helen Carpenter; brother-in-law, Corey Burgess; and nieces, Destiny, Tilah, and Stephanie.