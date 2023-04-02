IOWA CITY, Iowa — Brian E. Ties, age 46, of Iowa City and formerly of Graf, passed away at 9:01 p.m., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with his loving family beside him.

To honor Brian’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Joseph Sia officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.