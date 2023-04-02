IOWA CITY, Iowa — Brian E. Ties, age 46, of Iowa City and formerly of Graf, passed away at 9:01 p.m., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with his loving family beside him.
To honor Brian’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Joseph Sia officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Brian was born on April 23, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Ronald and Margaret (Long) Ties.
Recommended for you
He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1994, and went on to earn his degree from Iowa State University in December of 1998. Brian was employed as a financial advisor with MidwestOne Bank for 12 years. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kathryn “Kate” Barry, on August 16, 2003, in Dubuque. Together they have a wonderful son, Cooper, whom Brian was very proud of. He was very active in his community, especially with Iowa City Boys Baseball, where he served on the board and coached. He also coached Iowa City Boys Basketball. Brian liked watching the Hawkeyes and traveling to Chicago for Cubs games. He was a woodworker who was very handy around the house, and always had a home improvement project going on. We are truly heartbroken at losing Brian. He was a wonderful son, husband, dad, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish Brian’s memory include his loving wife, Kathryn “Kate” Ties, Iowa City, IA; his son, Cooper Ties, Iowa City, IA; his parents, Ronald and Margaret Ties, Graf, IA; 2 brothers, Ron (Regina) Ties, Raeford, NC and Michael (Molly) Ties, Peosta, IA; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Mary Anne Barry, Dubuque, IA; his in-laws, Jay Brittan, Edgerton, WI, Jennifer (Korey) Nadermann, Dubuque, IA and James Barry, Dubuque, IA; and his nieces and nephews, Marissa (Liam) Czerniak, Olivia Brittan, Mackenzie Ties, Camron Ties, Ethan Ties, Addison Ties and Eli Ties.
Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Brittan; and his grandparents, Aloysius and Bertha Ties and Harold and Idell Long.
Brian’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the outstanding care they provided for Brian.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Iowa City Boys Baseball. The family will also thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Brian’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Brian Ties Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.