Edna Eleanor Schiel, 95, of Dubuque, passed away July 10, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, with a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Edna was born on June 9, 1928 to Joseph A. and Clara (Udelhoven) Siegert in Dubuque, Iowa.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1946 as valedictorian of her class.
Edna was united in marriage to Robert R. Frank on November 13, 1948. He passed away on June 15, 1975. She later married Eldon Schiel on October 6, 1979. He passed away on June 16, 2006.
Edna was employed at West Third Oral Surgery for 27 years, retiring on August 1, 1995.
She was a life-long member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
After retirement Edna volunteered at Finley Hospital, Mercy Hospital, the American Red Cross, and St. Anthony’s Rectory.
Edna is survived by her six children; Dennis (Sheila) Frank of Dubuque, David (Tina) Frank of Trinidad, CO, Dan (Sue) Frank of Dubuque, Debra Crumrine of Dubuque, Diane (Brian) Drozda of Asbury, and Donna (Leo) McMahon of Dubuque; step-children, Virginia (Phil) Reinhard of Rockford, Illinois, Robert Schiel of South Carolina, and Jane (Jim) LaBee of Plainfield, Illinois, grandchildren; Tricia (Junior) Leusmen, Jason Frank, Andy Frank, Marty (Brittni) Frank, Lisa Frank, Lora (Kevin) Halfhill, Travis and Brent Crumrine, Brian Frank, Mike (Maryann) McKernan, Phillip (Jenni) McKernan, Daniel (Carmen) McMahon, and Kayla (Travis) Freese; grandchild-in-law, Wendy McKernan; great grandchildren, Ethan, Brighton, Lainey, Grace, Gavin, Darnell, Lydia, Colin, Carter, Cooper, Morgan, Liam, Jordan, Logan, Elliott, Maxwell, Jax, Tucker, and Jade.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, her grandson Robert McKernan, her great granddaughter Emma in infancy, and seven siblings Walter (Clara) Siegert, Earl (Loraine) Siegert, Joseph (Boots) Siegert, Leonard (Ann) Siegert, Marie (Joseph) Kress, Eileen (Vincent) Bahl, and Rita (Charles) Schmitt.
Edna’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care and compassion given to Edna.
Memorials may be given to St. Anthony’s Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street, Dubuque, IA, 52001.
