Edna Eleanor Schiel, 95, of Dubuque, passed away July 10, 2023 at home.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, with a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

