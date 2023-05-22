DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — William J. “Bill” Busch, 76, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at home.
Private family services will be held according to Bill’s wishes. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Bill was born on March 15, 1947, in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, the son of George and Lucille (DeMuth) Busch.
Bill married Jolene “Cookie” Kunkel on April 23, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, and recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
Bill worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works for 43 1/2 years where he made lifelong friends. He was a member of UAW Local 94 since 1965. Bill enjoyed golf, the Packers, the Brewers and special times fishing in Minnesota. His favorite time was when his family was all together. He loved his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Jolene “Cookie”; their children, Amy (Pat) Schaal, and Jeff (Roxy) Busch, both of Dickeyville, WI, Ben (Kirk Nichols) Busch, Blue Mounds, WI and Billy (Katie) Busch, Appleton, WI; eight grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney and Will Busch, Nicholas and Kate Schaal, and Carson, Sophia and Eva Busch; his brothers, Merlin (Janilda) Busch and Danny (Joyce) Busch, both of Dickeyville, WI and Dale (Deb) Busch, Hazel Green, WI; his sisters, Doris (Earl) Jansen and Janet (Tom) Timmerman, both of Cuba City, WI, Mary Kay (Gary) McCartney and Jean (Bob) Vogt, both of Hazel Green, WI, Karen (Ron) Larson, East Dubuque, IL and Patty (Brett) Clark, Fennimore, WI; and his in-laws, Marlene (George) Schuster, Kieler, WI, Patsy (Bob) Tigges, Key West, IA, Judy (Don) Takes, Sinsinawa, WI, Ed (Pat) Kunkel, Cuba City, WI; Randy (Kim) Kunkel, Dubuque, IA; and Jean Kunkel and Harry Kruser, both of Kieler, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille (DeMuth) Busch; parents-in-law, Martin and Mildred (Lenstra) Kunkel; a granddaughter, Jolene Schaal; a sister, Sr. Ann Busch; and his in-laws, Earl and Nancy Kunkel, Roger Budden, Martin “Buster” Kunkel, JoAnne Kruser and Norma Kunkel.
In lieu of flowers, a William J. “Bill” Busch Memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank Dr. Zach Droeszler and Agrace Hospice.
