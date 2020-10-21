Charlyn Marie (Benda) Miller, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital. She passed away with her daughters at her bedside.
Visitation will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Charlyn was born on August 19, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, to Joe and Eunice (Guns) Benda. As a child, she enjoyed traveling with her parents to visit friends in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and traveling across the country with her parents and cousin Carolyn. They especially enjoyed the Canadian Rockies.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception and attended Clarke College for two years as an English major. She was employed at J.C. Penney, the Dubuque Packing Company and John Deere as a key punch operator.
Charlyn married William Miller on October 1, 1966. She and Bill raised two daughters. Together they traveled to Green Bay, WI, and California to visit friends and family.
Charlyn volunteered at Irving Elementary School library, served on the St. Mary’s Parish Council and delighted in attending the concerts and sporting events of her daughters and grandsons.
Surviving are her husband, William; her daughters, Cheryl Miller, of Beloit, WI, and Anne (Brad) Kruse, of Dubuque, IA; and grandsons, Joseph, Ted and Matthew Kruse.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to love one another.