CHICAGO, Ill. — Our beloved Emilio F. Marcos, 91, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.
Emilio, who was lovingly referred to as “Wowo” by his family, was born on June 4, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the son of Emilio and Maria Antonia (Alvarez Abin) Marcos. He married Blanca Gutierrez on May 26, 1960. Later that year, Blanca and Emilio fled Cuba with their parents to escape communism. They landed in Dubuque, Iowa, soon after they arrived in the United States where they raised their family. Emilio worked for the gelatin division of the Dubuque Packing Company. He and Blanca also lived in Dallas, Texas, and most recently in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Emilio is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years. He is survived by his four children, Emilio and Nancy (Spautz), Mimi, Anina and Roger McCarron, and Carmen and Jeff Vandeveer; his ten grandchildren, Ashley (Noth), Gabrielle (Fleece), Gail, Analise, Anina, Nicole (Zeller), Miller, Emmet, Katie and Ryan; his great grandchildren, Maxine, Ramona, Jack and George.
A private family memorial service will be held in late December at St. Josaphat Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MorseLifeFoundation.org providing comfort and dignity to seniors in need.
Special thanks to our sister, Mimi, and her daughters, Analise and Anina, for taking such good care of Wowo, especially these last few years. They kept him healthy, happy, and comfortable and we are forever grateful.
