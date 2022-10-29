CHICAGO, Ill. — Our beloved Emilio F. Marcos, 91, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

Emilio, who was lovingly referred to as “Wowo” by his family, was born on June 4, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the son of Emilio and Maria Antonia (Alvarez Abin) Marcos. He married Blanca Gutierrez on May 26, 1960. Later that year, Blanca and Emilio fled Cuba with their parents to escape communism. They landed in Dubuque, Iowa, soon after they arrived in the United States where they raised their family. Emilio worked for the gelatin division of the Dubuque Packing Company. He and Blanca also lived in Dallas, Texas, and most recently in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.