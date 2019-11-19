LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Helen O. Hogan, 93, of Luxemburg, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Guttenberg Care Center.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. A visitation will continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Helen was born January 23, 1926, the daughter of John and Theresa (Stelken) Fruth. She married Vincent P. Hogan on September 28, 1948, in Colesburg, Iowa. Helen and Vincent began their marriage of almost 63 years farming in the Ryan area for three years before moving to the family farm near Luxemburg. She loved to socialize with family and friends and regularly played cards and went fishing. Helen loved to travel, her favorite travel companion was Vince. She enjoyed meeting with friends for morning coffee and was especially proud of being a member of the Luxemburg quilting ladies. She was happiest when she was able to spend time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her 7 children: Roger (Mary) Hogan, of Luxemburg, Jerry (Kathy) Hogan, of Poynette, WI, Ron (Sherrie) Hogan, of Dyersville, Marilyn (Ron) Schultz, of Holy Cross, Dan (Deb) Hogan, of Guttenberg, Mike Hogan, of Holy Cross, Carol Lau, of Guttenberg; 15 grandchildren: Bill (Sara) Hogan, Steven (Kathy) Hogan, Marcia (Matt) Fiegen, Bob (Andrea) Hogan, Eric (Terri) Hogan, Jenny (JJ) Coohey, Trisha (Jeff) Thier, Kelly (Tom) Ahmann, Stephanie (Brian) Gogel, Ryan (Ashley) Schultz, Jamie (Janet) Hogan, Terry (Melissa) Hogan, Ben (Ashley) Hogan, Jessica (Nick) Smith, Amber (Rusty) Meyer; 3 step grandchildren: Jason (Alex) Rath, Justin Rath, Chris (Heather) Rath; 36 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; in-laws: Jack (Carol) Hogan and Phil (Deanna) Hogan, both of Colesburg, James Helle, of Edgewood, and Laverne “Bud” Domeyer, of Petersburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince, in 2011; parents; parents-in-law, Ray and Hilda (Bruggeman) Hogan; 2 children at birth: Joseph and Donna; son-in-law, Wayne Lau; siblings: Gertrude Fruth, Sally (Tony) Pasker, Tony Fruth, Marie (Jim) Thier; and in-laws: Joanne Helle and Ellen Domeyer.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Mary Eulberg and staff at the River Living Center in Guttenberg and also the staff at the Guttenberg Care Center.
