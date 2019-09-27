Donald A. Bahr Sr., Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Visitation:
4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Roxanne K. Besler, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Sunday,
Sept. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: Noon Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Russell Davis, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
Patrick Hines, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today,
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 10 to 10:55 a.m., Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Germaine F. Langel, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Leonard W. Mauthe, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Dianne M. Reicher, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28,
St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Dennis M. Schmitz, Oakland, Calif., formerly of Dubuque — Services: Friday, Oct. 25, St. Augustine’s Church, 400 Alcatraz Ave., Oakland, Calif.
Gene R. Thiede, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Sept. 28, the Rivercrest Villages, Prairie du Chien.
Wilma R. Verger, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.