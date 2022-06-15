David Herbert Althaus passed away, surrounded by loved ones at his home, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at age 79, after a 15-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born on April 21, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Emil and Thelma “Penny” (David) Althaus.
After graduating from Wahlert High School, Dave enrolled in the U.S. Air Force, where he led their baseball team to many victories. He was an electrician by trade and spent the latter part of his career as a union organizer for the IBEW.
Dave was a very hard-working man who always put forth his best efforts to provide for his family. He married Jean “Jingles” Althaus (Staudacher) and was married for 45 years.
Dave was a very passionate, vocal, and charismatic man. He enjoyed fishing, golf, sports, and debates with a family member or friend while drinking a beer. Dave was a man of many words. He loved to talk, talk, and talk some more. You couldn’t walk into a place without him knowing someone and calling out their name or someone calling out his name; Dave was a great friend to many. He enjoyed playing cards, specifically Euchre, and was extremely animated while playing.
Dave was a dog lover and always wanted to have one by his side. He often “accidentally” dropped food on the floor to allow for some treats for his furry family member.
Dave was a wonderful grandpa who spent a lot of time going to games, laughing, and tickling his eight grandchildren. There was always a smile on his face when they were around.
Dave is survived by his daughter Angela (Chris) Noel, their children, Alayna, Cayden, Creighton, and Camden, and his son Eric (Thien-Nga) Althaus, along with their children, Haley, Huyen, Thai-Hien, and Isabella, siblings Mike (Teo) Althaus, Steve (Pat) Althaus, Nina (John) Meyer, Tony (Peg) Althaus, Nanette (Chuck) Meeker, brother-in-law Dan Zwack, many nieces and nephews, his significant other, Cheryl Peloquin, and his dog, Maggie Mae.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Penny Althaus, and sisters, Amy Althaus, who died in infancy, and Andie Zwack, who also lost her battle with cancer.
A prayer service for Dave will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, followed by visitation until 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 18, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in memory of Dave, to the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Dubuque, Iowa at www.mwof.org
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dave’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
