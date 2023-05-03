Scott A. Smith, 67, of Dubuque, IA passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 5th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at the funeral home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6.

