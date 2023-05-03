Scott A. Smith, 67, of Dubuque, IA passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 5th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at the funeral home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6.
Scott was born on March 13, 1956, in Dubuque, IA to Robert & Madelyn (Beyhl) Smith.
After high school Scott joined the Navy where he was a MR2 & worked on the USS Dixie AD-14 from 1975-1978. Scott had many jobs, but he was widely known as a do-it-all handyman. If he didn’t know how to repair or build something he wasn’t afraid to put in the work to learn how to do so. His basement was his own little shop where he would spend free time on his projects. He was a family man and prioritized always being there for his kids. He loved the Packers & Hawkeyes, spending time on his boat, and took immense pride in his truck.
Recommended for you
On February 22nd, 2022, Scott took Deborah Theis’ hand in marriage after 10 years of dating. Scott loved spending time with Deb whether it was doing yard work or just sitting around a fire drinking Busch light. She truly brought out the best in him.
He is survived by his two children Shane Smith and Taylor (Reggie) Paar; his wife Deborah; stepson Kelly Hoffmann (Niki Launspach); siblings Bob (Sandy) Smith; Lynn (Lynn) Smith; Kevin (Ann) Smith; Terry (Janice) Smith; and Cathy (Bobby) Morley.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Madelyn, sisters Diane Breitbach and Mary Wright, brother Jerry Smith, and brother-in-law Dave Wright.
The family sends its thanks to the first responders, doctors, staff, and all others at Mercy Medical Center ICU & ER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.