Katie E. (Wagner) McIntyre, 44, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 8:56 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, with her loving family by her side, after a long battle with MS.
To celebrate Katie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Katie’s life, funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Katie was born on December 22, 1974, in Dubuque, daughter of Robert and Agnes (Finn) Wagner Sr. Katie grew up in Dubuque, and was a graduate of Hempstead High School. She was united in marriage to Scott Sievers, and they were blessed with a son together. Katie was fortunate enough to once again find love, and would marry Roger McIntyre Jr. on July 7, 2001, in Dubuque, and they would add two more wonderful sons to their family.
Katie was employed in the restaurant business before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2004, which unfortunately led to her early retirement. She was a very fun-loving person who enjoyed singing, dancing and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends, especially her three boys. Katie also had an artistic side and loved to sit and spend time drawing pictures of horses. We are deeply saddened at losing Katie in our daily lives, as she was truly a bright spot in the days of everyone she came in contact with. Katie, we will miss you and love you forever!
Those left to cherish Katie’s memory include her husband, Roger McIntyre Jr., of Dubuque; her three sons, Butch Sievers, Trevor McIntyre and Dylan McIntyre, all of Dubuque; her former husband, Scott (Lisa) Sievers, of Dubuque; and her siblings, Julie Wagner, Mike Wagner and Steve Wagner.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Wagner Jr.
Katie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of her caregivers at Stonehill over the past years, as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, loving and compassionate care of Katie.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
