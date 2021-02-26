Patricia Marie Rowell, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, February 23, at Mercy Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, and will be available to watch Sunday on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Fr. Greg Bahl will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at church. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at church. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Patricia was born September 21, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Orley and Agnes (Poulda) Koch. She married Richard J. Rowell on September 12, 1959, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2005.
Patricia was a devoted mother and grandmother, and spent her life being a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Raphael’s Cathedral, and she also worked as a CNA for many years.
Patricia is survived by two children, Sheila Winger and Steven Rowell; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Brian and Cheyenne Winger, and Michaela and Jakob Rowell; her “adopted son,” Mitch (Mary) Delarm and their family; her brother, Paul (Debi) Koch, of Dayton, OH; her sister-in-law, Margaret Koch; and her brother-in-law, Robert Rowell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Howard, Chuck and Marvin Koch; and two sisters, LaVon Weist and Vivian Koch.
Memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Finley & Mercy Hospitals, and to the Dubuque Fire Department, Police Department, and EMTs for treating Patricia with kindness and respect.