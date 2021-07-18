Helen Mary Kelleher, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Mark Kwenin officiating and Deacon John Stierman as homilist. Burial will follow Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A visitation for Helen will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, where a parish wake service will be at 4 p.m.
Helen was born on May 13, 1930, in Dubuque, the daughter of Rueben and Irene (Richard) Link. She married James Kelleher on May 14, 1949, at Sacred Heart Church, and they shared 63 years together until Jim’s passing.
Helen attended Sacred Heart School and the Immaculate Conception Academy. She worked at the Glove and Mitten factory, for Alden’s Catalogue and operated the elevator at Stampfer’s before becoming a super mom and wife. She devoted her life to her family and especially caring for her husband, James. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary society at Sacred Heart and was an avid lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
She is survived by her eight children, Linda (Bob) Meyer, James (Kathy) Kelleher, Thomas (Kathy) Kelleher, Debbie (Gary) Nadermann, Mark (Robin) Kelleher, Diane (Ron) Streif, Jeff (Karissa) Kelleher, all of Dubuque and Jennifer (Brad) Swearingen, of Coralville, Iowa; her 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; her brother, Ken (Sandy) Link; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kelleher, Sue (Joe) Bahl and Lorraine Kelleher; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a brother, Lyle (Nellie) Link.
In lieu of flowers, a Helen Kelleher memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Helen’s good friends Frank and Mary Ann Miller for their love and friendship. To all the health care professionals who cared for Helen, especially the staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Rahm, Dr. Brian Nelson, Dr. Mark Hermann and Dr. Naomi Hasselblad for all the care they provided her over the years.