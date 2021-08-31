Vicki A. Ricke Telegraph Herald Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Vicki A. Ricke, 78, of East Dubuque, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 2nd local resident dies following motorcycle crash Police: 1 arrested after man's head put through window on Main Street in Dubuque U.S. 20 project on edge of Dubuque to mark another milestone Biz Buzz: New Epworth business a hit; Galena recreation business opens; expanded dining at Dubuque casino UPDATE: River crests at Elkader; 4th-highest on record