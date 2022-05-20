Edward B. “Eddie” Atkinson II, 63, of Dubuque Iowa passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 17, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He fought a courageous 15-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, but was unable to overcome complications from Graft Vs Host Disease (GVHD).
Visitation will be from 9:00am to 12:00pm Saturday May 21, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Eddie was born on December 30, 1958 in St. Louis, MO the son of Edward B Atkinson Sr and Peggy Sue Rommelman. He met the love of his life Brenda Murphy through his sister Lisa. They were inseparable and after a short six-months Eddie said “you pick the date and I’ll pick the time.” They were married on June 29, 1979.
Eddie moved the family from Shreveport, Louisiana to Dubuque in Iowa in 1994 where he started work for ERTL and then in 1998 went to work for First Gear.
Eddie enjoyed camping the last few years with Brenda in their campers “Loretta and Maggie” They took the grandkids on a special camping trip every year. Eddie was always around to help out with fixing things, remodeling or giving advice to his kids. Anything Brenda envisioned he made happen, which included crafts, especially ones with spray paint and glitter. He completed his last craft with the family minutes before passing. In October of 2021 Eddie finally got his little yellow 2 seater car named “June”.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Brenda, two children Trey (Amber) Atkinson, Chandra (Aaron) Kono, six grandchildren Brooklynn (14), Bryce (13), Jersey (12), Bristol (9), Liberty (4), and Charlie (4). His mother-in-law Lavonne (Rick) Thompson; one sister Barbara (Ray) Lambert; brother-in-law Dane (Susan) Murphy along with many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters; Lisa Lee and Lori Forbes, maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Stem Cell Transplant Unit, 3JCP, at the University of Iowa Hospital for their love and dedication in caring for “Ed” over the last 15 months.
