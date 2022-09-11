Geri E. Ryan (former married name Feyen), 88, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, knowing she was loved and surrounded by family, while bravely fighting dementia.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A private family service will be held Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the funeral home with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Geri was born on January 8, 1934, in Dubuque, sixth of Dr. Emmett and Jenny (Cerny) Ryan’s seven children. She graduated valedictorian from The Academy of Visitation in 1952 and attended Clarke College on a scholarship for music (piano).
Prior to her former marriage of 32 years to William D. Feyen, and becoming a mother of seven, she was a legal secretary and later in life continued her secretarial career at various organizations. She was proud of her organizational and business management skills.
She loved playing the piano, enjoyed gardening, lunches with friends, caring for her grandchildren, working on various Democratic campaigns and later in life, traveling. She was very close to her six Ryan family siblings and their children.
Geri was a very likeable woman and will be remembered for her pleasing, and loving personality. She inherited what the family called “the happy Irish gene” as she was a positive presence and brought “the fun” to any occasion. She often said she was a fighter, a rebel and raised her children to be fearless. She will be sadly missed by her large family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her seven children, nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: John Feyen and his children David (Carrie) Luensmann, Samantha (Makai Kim) and Ann Marie; Laura (Larry) Herrig and their sons, Jeremy and Joshua; Julie Feyen-Gottschalk and her children Eric and Adam and Ashley (Paul) Saari; Lisa Feyen and her sons Ryan and Evan Andrews and Dylan Juergens; Stephanie Feyen and her children Brandon (Rebecca de la Garza), Samantha Ondrashek (Jake Burkart) and Nick; Sarah Feyen-Petersen and her son Emmett; Suzanne (John) Bailey and their children Jacob, Madeline (Bradley) Spangenberg, Elizabeth and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Marcus and Joey Luensmann, Makaio Kim, Landon and Elliana Gottschalk, Adaleigh Grote, Isabelle and Amelia Feyen and Annalise Burkart; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, her former husband, two nephews and two baby grandsons.
Geri’s family greatly appreciate and give thanks to the staff at Stonehill Communities and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care of Geri. Their patience, sincerity and kind hearts truly made a difference making Geri’s final days comfortable.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Stonehill Communities.
