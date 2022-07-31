Loretta T. Donahue, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m., on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Ennoble Manor. To celebrate Lorretta’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose Street with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Loretta was born on February 20, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William and Loretta (Finn) Donahue.
Loretta was a very faith filled woman. She has been a member of several Catholic churches throughout the years, but most recently has made St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque her parish. She lived in California for 10 years and was honored to assist Mother Theresa with her work in Mexico. When she was living in Iowa she was employed at the packing house, worked as a waitress in Cedar Rapids and as a nurses aide for 20 years at St. Anthony’s Home. In her younger days, Loretta enjoyed roller skating, dancing and going swimming with her friends. These past years she has spent countless hours praying for, and saving lost souls. Loretta’s faith was unwavering and she strived to use her God given gifts to help others. She will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherished Loretta’s memory include her sister, Kathleen Walsh, Dubuque, IA; her nieces and nephews, Jamie (Fatima) Saffran, Maria (Dennis) Plasso, David Hagerty, Ronald (Debbie) Hagerty, Carrie (Don) Schmitt, Steve (Diane) Hagerty, William (Sharon) Hagerty, Kathy Hagerty, Jeanne Cottrell, Mary Martinez, Susan (Jim) Staggs, John (Heide) Hagerty, Michael (Angela) Hagerty, Gregory Walsh, Steven Walsh, Kevin Walsh, Susie (Dave) Huseman and Pamela (Tom) Jones; and several great nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Raymond Donahue, Louie Donahue, William Donahue, Coletta Hagerty and Mary Saffran; a nephew, Samson Saffran; a niece, Linda Dahlstrohm; and 2 nephews-in-law, Matt Cottrell and Pedro Martinez.
Loretta’s family would like to thank her long-time friends, Kristine & Jim Howard, for their friendship and care over the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Loretta’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Loretta Donahue Family.
