Loretta T. Donahue, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m., on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Ennoble Manor. To celebrate Lorretta’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose Street with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Loretta was born on February 20, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William and Loretta (Finn) Donahue.

