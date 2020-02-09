GALENA, Ill. — Kathy A. Erner, 67, of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may gather after 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born August 11, 1952, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of George and Susan (Thommen) Benson. Kathy graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1970. She married Raymond W. Erner on August 22, 1970, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on January 15, 2018. Kathy was currently employed at Signcraft, Galena where she has worked for the past 25 plus years as an account manager. She enjoyed reading and crafting. Kathy loved spending time with her two grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Kevin) Schilling, of Galena; and her beloved grandsons, Matthew and Michael Schilling; one sister, Karen (Jim) Miller; three sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Kuhl, Rose (Garland) White, and Carol Erner; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Julia, in infancy; and two brothers-in-law.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.