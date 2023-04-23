On Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, the world lost an angel. Bonnie T. Ognibene passed away in her apartment in Dubuque, Iowa, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled. Her loved ones struggle to find the words to express just how much she meant to them, how central she was to their lives. She was a sister, a best friend, a mentor, a mother figure, and so much more, all in one. Yet, the legacy of her kindness and generosity lives on, and her loved ones and community are forever grateful for the time they were blessed to spend with her.

From a young age, Bonnie’s heart overflowed with compassion and love for those around her. As a child, she took on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings, providing them with the love and attention they needed in a big family such as hers. As she grew older, her heart expanded to embrace her community. She provided childcare for the children in her New York neighborhood, taking care of them in every sense of the word. If a child skipped breakfast, Bonnie fed them a meal. If a little girl’s hair was tangled and uncombed, Bonnie braided it. And if a child’s family was struggling to make ends meet, Bonnie sent home a bag of groceries.

