On Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, the world lost an angel. Bonnie T. Ognibene passed away in her apartment in Dubuque, Iowa, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled. Her loved ones struggle to find the words to express just how much she meant to them, how central she was to their lives. She was a sister, a best friend, a mentor, a mother figure, and so much more, all in one. Yet, the legacy of her kindness and generosity lives on, and her loved ones and community are forever grateful for the time they were blessed to spend with her.
From a young age, Bonnie’s heart overflowed with compassion and love for those around her. As a child, she took on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings, providing them with the love and attention they needed in a big family such as hers. As she grew older, her heart expanded to embrace her community. She provided childcare for the children in her New York neighborhood, taking care of them in every sense of the word. If a child skipped breakfast, Bonnie fed them a meal. If a little girl’s hair was tangled and uncombed, Bonnie braided it. And if a child’s family was struggling to make ends meet, Bonnie sent home a bag of groceries.
Whenever her family needed her, Bonnie was always there, no matter what. She took care of her grandson, raising him alongside her daughter so she could finish high school. Her siblings always knew they could count on her unwavering support, no matter what challenges they faced. Bonnie’s love was a constant source of comfort and strength for her family, and her legacy of love and devotion will continue to inspire them for generations to come.
Recommended for you
Even in later years when she moved to her apartment in Dubuque, she still found ways to give. Surrounded by seniors just like her, she cooked for her neighbors and shared meals with them. Her joints and heart may have been tired, but her spirit remained undiminished. Bonnie was incapable of not giving, of not helping those in need.
Bonnie’s deep love for her family and friends was matched only by her unwavering faith. She lived a life devoted to God, and her kindness and compassion were an expression of that faith. She believed that we are all called to help one another, and she lived that truth every day.
And now, at last, Bonnie will be reunited with her beloved Charlie. They will spend eternity together, surrounded by the love that they shared for over 40 years. The world is a better place because Bonnie was in it, and her dynamic spirit and loving heart will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear Bonnie.
The Funeral Service for Bonnie will be 11:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Dave Roth officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Bonnie was born December 6, 1944, in New York, NY, the daughter of George C. and Josephine T. (O’Neill) Vahle. She was united in marriage to Charles J. Ognibene on September 27, 1970 in Queens, New York.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Brozik of Lebanon, TN; grandson, Christopher (Brooke Schumann) Ognibene of Sun Prairie, WI; granddaughter, Emma Brozik of Lebanon, TN; siblings, Linda (Eugene) Hedberg of Greenlawn, NY; Patricia DeBiase of Ronkonkoma, NY; Joseph (Ana) Vahle of San Diego, CA; Judith (Barry) Lefkowitz of West Islip, NY; and Dennis (Karen) Vahle of Dubuque, IA; many nieces and nephews but especially her beloved nephews, Michael, Patrick, and Conner Vahle; and her granddog, Pepe.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Diane Trojcak, and one brother, George Vahle.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bonnie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Donations can be made to the Bonnie T. Ognibene Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52002
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.