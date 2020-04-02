Judy K. (Sargent) Schmitt, age 60, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences left at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
Judy was born on November 29, 1959, in Iowa City, Iowa, daughter of Albert and Helen (Miles) Sargent.
Judy married the love of her life, Richard W. Schmitt, on April 15, 1978. They would have celebrated their 42nd anniversary this April. Judy was a kind, gentle, selfless and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was extremely devoted to her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Judy’s most recent employer was Dubuque Janitorial Service, where she worked at The Red Cross and at the Delhi Street branch of DB&T. Judy also spent over 12 years with The Metrix Company. Judy was a people person and created many long lasting friendships throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her loving husband, Richard Schmitt Sr., Dubuque, IA; her two sons, Richard “Rick” Schmitt Jr. and William “BJ” Schmitt, both of Dubuque, IA; her three grandchildren, Will, Cam and Aubree; her siblings, Tom McArdle, Sharon Callaghan, Doris Puccio and Jim Sargent, all of Dubuque; her in-laws, Ann Hoag, Ron (Sherry) Schmitt and Barb (Brian) Digman; and her 4 nephews and 8 nieces.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, William & Mary Jane Schmitt; her 2 brothers-in-law, Mike Callaghan and Dennis Hoag; and a niece, Samantha Callaghan.
Judy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind and compassionate care of Judy and her entire family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.