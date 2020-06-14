Scott Anthony Kieffer, 61, of Dubuque, died June 12, 2020.
No public visitation or service will be held. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
