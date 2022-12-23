Randy James Wieseler, 62 of Dubuque passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Carter Jorgensen officiating. Military Honors will follow the service by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. A celebration of life and burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Randy was born on December 22, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Kenneth and Lorraine (Gottschalk) Wieseler. He grew up in the Sherrill and Dubuque area, and later went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he returned to Dubuque and married Kristi Oberfoell. Although they later separated, they did an exceptional job raising three children.

