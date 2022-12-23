Randy James Wieseler, 62 of Dubuque passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Carter Jorgensen officiating. Military Honors will follow the service by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. A celebration of life and burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Randy was born on December 22, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Kenneth and Lorraine (Gottschalk) Wieseler. He grew up in the Sherrill and Dubuque area, and later went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he returned to Dubuque and married Kristi Oberfoell. Although they later separated, they did an exceptional job raising three children.
He never remarried, but always had his lifelong friend, Angel Puccio, by his side. He worked for many years at Area Residential Care; a job he enjoyed so much he spoke about it for many years to come. He also worked at Metz Baking.
Randy had many passions in life. He could often be found at Next Phase singing karaoke, and would love to sing and play guitar for anyone who would listen. In fact, he got great enjoyment out of going to nursing homes to perform for the residents, and appreciated that they didn’t really care if he fumbled the words.
He was also very passionate about the children he had later in life: his cats. We know that Peanut, Baby and Ozzy are very happy to have him home.
He loved his camper and taking it down to Camp 17, even when it seemed like more trouble than it was worth. Lastly, and the thing that brought Randy the most joy, was being around his grandchildren. Hearing the things his grandchildren had to say made him laugh like nothing else did.
Randy lived his life in a way that was unapologetically his own, without fear of judgement. Because of this, he left a mark on all those he met. The catchphrases that he used on a daily basis are now a topic of remembrance amongst his family and friends. Being around him was a joy, and a constant reminder that you can’t take life too seriously. Although he was a jokester, he truly had a heart of gold. He never left a conversation without a “love you” and his famous last words, “have a good Sunday.” Randy was a beacon of light in the world, and he will be sorely, sorely missed.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his three children, Justin (Stacey) Wieseler, Sondra (Alex) Schumacher and Leah Wieseler all of Dubuque; his lifelong friend, Angela Puccio; his grandchildren, Taylor, Sean, Payton, Logan, Cole, Georgia, Kamiyah, Kamora, Kamryn, and Jr.; his step grandchildren, Jackson, Julien, Jameson, and Dontae; sisters, Diane (Mark) Meier and Deb Kirschbaum; brothers, Richard (Debbie) Wieseler and Tony (Lori) Wieseler; sister-in-law Kim Wieseler; and his uncle who was more like a father, Uncle Lester Motsch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Wieseler, Jr.
A Randy J. Wieseler memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals that cared for Randy, especially his visiting nurse, Christine Bentz.
