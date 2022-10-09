MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Robert (Bob) Patrick Gelms, 73, returned to our Lord on October 2, 2022.
Born June 25, 1949 in Evergreen Park, IL. Bob is survived by children: Virginia (Ginny) Gelms of Minneapolis, Dr. Bridget Gelms (Sean Hanson) of San Francisco, Caryn (David) Eldridge of Evanston, IL; grandchildren: Ruby and Bruce Eldridge, and Dylan, Brandon and Gabriel Duvall; sisters: Peggy Gelms of DeKalb, IL, Nancy (David) Cargill of Tinley Park, IL, Jeanne (Rick) Zimmerman of Hotchkiss, CO, Kathy (Steve) Lettiere of Orland Park, IL, and Julie Gelms of Boynton Beach, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Robert Kenneth and Virginia Margaret (Nally) Gelms, brother William (Bill) Gelms and granddaughter Abby Duvall.
Bob graduated from Northern Illinois University where he studied Irish literature. He worked in radio at stations in Chicago, WLUP and WXRT, and in Iowa, K-LITE, KIIX, KKRQ and KDTH. He was Music Director, a drive time disc jockey and hosted the “Blues Deluxe” show at WXRT. He also produced the Grammy nominated album “Blues Deluxe.” Bob was a skilled woodworker, loved playing guitar in rock bands and church choir, and was an avid reader. Later in life he wrote book reviews for 365ink Magazine. Those blessed to have known him knew he was a gifted storyteller. His laughter and warmth will be missed.
Services will be private for the family. Donations in Bob’s memory may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org/donate). Condolences may be sent to bobgelmsmemory@gmail.com. May he rest in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.