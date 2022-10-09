MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Robert (Bob) Patrick Gelms, 73, returned to our Lord on October 2, 2022.

Born June 25, 1949 in Evergreen Park, IL. Bob is survived by children: Virginia (Ginny) Gelms of Minneapolis, Dr. Bridget Gelms (Sean Hanson) of San Francisco, Caryn (David) Eldridge of Evanston, IL; grandchildren: Ruby and Bruce Eldridge, and Dylan, Brandon and Gabriel Duvall; sisters: Peggy Gelms of DeKalb, IL, Nancy (David) Cargill of Tinley Park, IL, Jeanne (Rick) Zimmerman of Hotchkiss, CO, Kathy (Steve) Lettiere of Orland Park, IL, and Julie Gelms of Boynton Beach, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

