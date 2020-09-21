LANSING, Iowa — James “Jim” Ronald Olson, 88, of Lansing, Iowa, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.