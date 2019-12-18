Jannan L. Hancock, 92, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully to be reunited with the love of her life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Dubuque Specialty Care Initiatives.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service for Mrs. Hancock will follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home, with Sister Julia Wingert officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Jannan was born on February 3, 1927, in Dubuque, the daughter of Reinhardt and Helen Doerr Schmidt. On August 23, 1947, she married William (Bill on the Hill) Hancock in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on June 18, 1991, at the young age of 66.
Prior to becoming a full-time loving mother and homemaker, Jannan was employed at the Dubuque Battery Factory. Together they raised four children who all enjoyed traveling and showing quarter horses. Mom was always packing up the motorhome for the next weekend of horse shows. Although she never rode any of the horses, she enjoyed helping everyone get ready and making sure the horses were ready and the outfits were cleaned. She always enjoyed shopping and later in life, she enjoyed going to bingo three times a week — and was a lucky winner most of the time!
Those left to cherish Jannan’s memory include, Richard (Toni) Hancock, of Dubuque, Beverly (Steve) Kraus, of Dubuque, Connie (Steve) Easland, of Cottage Grove, Wis., and Randy (Lori) Hancock, of Peosta. She also has eight grandchildren that she loved spending time with whenever she could; plus 14 adorable great-grandchildren who loved talking to her and fighting to push great-grandma’s wheelchair! She is also survived by one brother, Harold “Bud” Schmidt, of Kansas City, Kans.; and her sister-in-law, Ora Schmidt, of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Richard Majerus; a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Ray Hingtgen; brothers, Raymond and Melvin Schmidt; a sister-in-law, Vernetta Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Bob Richey.
The family requests no flowers.
Jannan’s family would like to thank the staff at Dubuque Care Initiatives for the wonderful care and support they gave mom these past couple of years. They all treated mom like she was their own grandmother. Also, thank you to Dr. Angella Kelly and her nurse Jennifer for all the great care you gave mom over the years.
