LANCASTER, Wis. — Cleo Mae Stenner, age 90, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on October 6, 1931, to T. Arthur and Alma E. (Johnson) Haney in the town of Wingville in Grant County, Wisconsin. Her family settled in the village of Montfort in 1932, where she attended school and graduated in 1949. Cleo married Douglas C. Stenner on May 13, 1951, in Fennimore. From 1951 until 1953, Doug and Cleo were stationed in Colorado and Reno, Nevada, while Douglas served his country in the United States Air Force. They returned to Wisconsin and Doug attended college. In 1954 until 1956, they made their home in Fennimore and in 1956 until 1960 they lived in Sandy Hook where Doug was employed in Dubuque and Cleo was a housewife and raised their family. In August of 1960, the family moved to Lancaster and settled in Liberty Ridge in August of 1962. Cleo worked various jobs as a waitress in Lancaster before starting in 1969 with the Grant County Highway Department as a bookkeeper until her retirement in June of 1994.
Cleo was always involved in her United Methodist Churches, Boy Scouting with her family and the Rebekah Lodge since 1955. After her retirement, she was involved with her church, the Lancaster United Methodist Church, and the Rebekah Lodge. While with the Rebekah’s at the state level, she was the State President in 1995 to 1996 and remained involved at the state level. Cleo became involved with the local hospital meal sites and various other activities with the hospital. She remained involved in these until her death.
Survivors include her sons: Albert (Beth) and their son, Kristofer of Madison; Richard (Tammy) and their children, Steven of Platteville, Staci (Ross) of Waukesha, Ally (Lawrence) of Ankeny, IA; daughter-in-law, Sandy and children, Jennifer (Mike) of Stoughton, Clint of Stoughton, and Blair (Brendon) of Stoughton; 9 great-grandchildren: Zachary, Payton, and Alexandera Faircloth of Stoughton, Bailey, Savannah, and Tobias of Stoughton, Leila and Beau, and Paxton of Platteville; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by her husband Douglas, her son Larry, her siblings: Carol (Eugene) Neuendorf, Dorothy (Lester) Johnson, Betty (Rufus) Pierick, Myrna (Steven) Goikovich, and Roger Haney; her mother and father-in-law, Albert C. and Nettie “Sis” Stenner; a brother-in-law, Ronald Stenner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Lancaster United Methodist Church with Pastor David Kim officiating. A Rebekah Lodge service will take place prior to the funeral. Private family burial will be in Prairie Cemetery, Fennimore, at a later date. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the Lancaster United Methodist Church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
Cleo will be missed by her family and friends, especially by her children and grandchildren whom she loved spending time with. Cleo was a kind and caring person who lived her life to the fullest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.