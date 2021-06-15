MONTICELLO, Iowa — Maria White, age 71, died Sunday April 5, 2020, at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa following a brief illness.
A public visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Rev Paul Baldwin will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her 3 children, Anthony (Stacy) & Andrew (Anna) White, both of Monticello, and Angela (James Albrecht) White, of Cedar Rapids, IA. She is also survived by her grandson, Joshua White; step-grandchildren, Sabrynn Dague & Hannah Albrecht; her brother, Joseph Schutz, of Woodstock IL, her brother-in-law, Joseph White, of Minneapolis, MN; along with nieces and nephews.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Cyril & Marion White; and in-laws, Judy and John White and Rosemary Schutz.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310. A Maria White Family Art Scholarship was established and memorials are preferred.
Maria’s complete obituary is posted at www.kramerfuneral.com, where online condolences may be left for the family.