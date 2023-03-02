Judith Frances Meyer age 72, passed away peacefully at Sunset Park Place Memory Care in Dubuque, IA on February 27, 2023.
She was born March 22, 1950 in Norfolk, VA to Donald and Mary Jungk. She lived in a house on Woodlawn Ave with one older brother and one older sister. The family had strong ties to the community supporting the Catholic Church and serving in the United States Military. Judy’s father was a Pearl Harbor Survivor and her brother an Air Force pilot. She was an avid supporter of these serviceman which could easily be seen in the pride in her eyes whenever in their presence. This same pride would show through for her husband John as a graduate from the first class of Physician’s Assistants at University of Iowa. The only love she would hold more dear would be for that of her children. Judy’s face would light up at the sight of all children; she was drawn to them as a teacher, mentor and mother.
Judy graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1968. After high school she served coffee, worked at Seig’s and later went on to become certified as a Medical Transcriptionist. She drove a baby blue Ford Mustang and loved spending time with her family and friends: Mary, Pat, Bill, Ginger and Jill just to name a few. She loved to sing, bake and work on various arts and crafts, especially quilting. She served her family as a stay at home mom and ran her own daycare while living in Des Moines.
As the story goes, oddly enough, Judy was checking in for an appointment at her dermatologist when she met John. John was attending Loras College to prepare to enter the seminary and interning for his uncle, Dr. “Jack” Frost. One look at Judy curbed John’s enthusiasm for theology and focused his attention on finding her phone number. John picked up Judy in his ‘57 Chevy Bel Air, but she was not impressed. Luckily a trip to Allison-Henderson Park for some ice skating did the trick; and, John dropped his priestly robes for a white coat and stethoscope. They were joined in marriage July 29th, 1972 at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa. They were together until John’s passing on July 31, 2011.
John and Judy began their new life together in Cresco, Iowa and moved 7 times before eventually returning to Dubuque. John moved with his medical career from general practice to specializing in dermatology in Des Moines, Atlantic and central Wisconsin. Judy loved cooking and would often bake delicious treats that once graced the shelves of Jungk’s Bakery. Jungk’s Bakery was established in 1881 and the building still stands on Central Avenue; Judy treasured these recipes but it was her heart that made them so special and delicious.
Judy is survived by her siblings, Robert Jungk and Carol (Merville) Hilliard; her children, Melissa and John Paul; grandchildren, Frank Lee, Cadence Pendleton, Samuel Lee; great-grandchildren, Simon Pendleton and Sawyer Lee; nephews, Jeffrey Jungk, Noah Hilliard, Alan Ball, Cory Ball and Jason Ball; nieces, Nicole Hilliard, Amy Jungk and Becky Ball. She is further survived by brother-in-laws Merville Hilliard, William Ball; sister-in-laws Sharon (Robert) Jungk, Barbara Ball, Marilyn Meyer, and Patricia McLean.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mary; and her husband, John; brother-in-law Joseph “Joe” Meyer; Charlie; and countless family members.
Special thank you to Katelyn, Nick, Linda, Shay and all of the staff at Sunset for the care over the last few months.
Even as her Alzheimer’s progressed, Judy stayed light-hearted and positive. She wouldn’t be bothered by her faltering memory; she lived in the moment and laughed. She loved music and would sing along, never missing a note.
If considering donations please send to Hospice of Dubuque and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Her wake will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 from 2 to 4 pm, with prayer service at 2:00, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home at 3860 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, IA 52002. The family would also like to invite friends and guests to a luncheon and Celebration of Life on the last Saturday of the month, March 25th at 2 pm at Catfish Charlie’s at 1630 E 16th St, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Judith’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
