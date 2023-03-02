Judith Frances Meyer age 72, passed away peacefully at Sunset Park Place Memory Care in Dubuque, IA on February 27, 2023.

She was born March 22, 1950 in Norfolk, VA to Donald and Mary Jungk. She lived in a house on Woodlawn Ave with one older brother and one older sister. The family had strong ties to the community supporting the Catholic Church and serving in the United States Military. Judy’s father was a Pearl Harbor Survivor and her brother an Air Force pilot. She was an avid supporter of these serviceman which could easily be seen in the pride in her eyes whenever in their presence. This same pride would show through for her husband John as a graduate from the first class of Physician’s Assistants at University of Iowa. The only love she would hold more dear would be for that of her children. Judy’s face would light up at the sight of all children; she was drawn to them as a teacher, mentor and mother.

