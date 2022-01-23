Mary Ann Cecelia (Ernzen) Kremer, got the double 7’s she longed for at the slot machine when she passed away at 7:07 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital. She fought a long hard battle for nearly 2 months after incurring a fall in November.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Father Steve Garner officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of mass. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, New Melleray. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Mary Ann was born on November 4, 1945 the daughter of Harold and Florence (Link) Ernzen. She met the love of her life, Leonard Kremer, at a dance; they were united in marriage on May 4, 1968 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, Iowa. They would go on to spend 53 inseparable years together.
She was a graduate of Wahlert High School and began her working career at American Trust & Savings Bank, now Midwest One. She would later become a paraprofessional for the Dubuque Community Schools at Fulton, Jefferson and finish out her career at Dubuque Senior High School.
Mary Ann kept an immaculate home, was a great cook and baker. She deeply and thoroughly enjoyed her role as a wife, mother and “Mema” She was a member of the Dubuque Area 600 Bowling club. Besides enjoying her trips to the casino, she enjoyed playing Bingo, her card club and precious time with her grandsons. She had a love for all kinds of birds but especially cardinals. Mary Ann lived out her days with a deep faith and courage.
Those left to carry on her memory include: her husband Leonard; her daughter Candi (Lon) Heinkel; grandsons Alex and Max; her sisters Kay (Dave) Stoffel and Geri (Bill) Hall; her brother Mark (Bev) Ernzen; sister-in-law Mary Ernzen as well as numerous brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Waiting to welcome Mary Ann into Heaven were her parents; brothers David, Donnie (Rosie) and Jim Ernzen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Arnold and Veronica Kremer along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Finley Hospital for all their loving care they gave to Mary Ann.