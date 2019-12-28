PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Charles H. Marx, age 81, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center.
He was born July 5, 1938, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Hubert and Anna (Krachey) Marx. Charlie worked at Rexall’s Drug Store in Prairie du Chien, Nugent Dentistry and was a well-known vendor of greeting cards and stationary which he peddled door-to-door in this community. He also enjoyed mowing, raking, snow shoveling and his work at the Opportunity Center.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael (Sandy), Dawn (Jeff), Rhonda, Richard, James, David, Randy, Michelle, J.T., Patrick and Elizabeth; and his Wauzeka family, Greg, Rhonda, Joe, Xander and Jimmy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Ronald (Dorothy) and James Marx; his niece and nephews, Barbie, Robert and Jeff; along with a great-niece, Jessica; and a great-great niece, Deseray.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Opportunity Center in Prairie du Chien.