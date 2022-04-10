John Peter Boland, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, at Ahva Living in East Dubuque, IL.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
John was born on December 19, 1931, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Joseph Boland and Fern (Cheeseman) Boland.
After serving in the United States Navy, John worked as an inspector at John Deere until his retirement.
He loved to golf, garden, watch westerns and tell jokes along with listening to country music. John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and was proud that he received a “share” of the Packers as a gift.
Family was important to John; he was so proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the chaos when we were all together. He was also proud of being a part of such a big family growing up. His brothers and sisters meant the world to him. He could name them in order, without taking a breath.
John is survived by his son; Dan (Becky) Boland, grandchildren; Mike Boland of Coralville, Iowa, Lynne Burkart, Jennifer (Andy) Mueller of Dubuque, Alyssa (Clark Sutfin) Boland of West Des Moines, Iowa; great grandchildren, Joslyn, Cecelia and Lydia Burkart, Levi Boland and Holly Mueller; brothers; Tony (Betty) Boland, Kenny (Dolly) Boland, Mike (Marianne) Boland, Barney (Charlotte) Boland; sisters-in-law; Arnita Erickson, Nancy Roth, and Maxine Honey, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by; his wife, Marlene in 2013; sisters, Ann (Joe) Doyle, Mary (John) Fangman, and Pat (Tony) Pfab, brothers, Leo (Gloria), Joe, Bill, Bob, Danny (Pat), Charles, and Brian; brothers-in-law; Bob Erikson and Herb Honey.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for John.
The family would like to thank the Ahva Living formerly Bell Tower Community for being a part of John’s life and appreciate all that you did for him. A special thank you to his Hospice nurse, Becky for her wonderful care and compassion she gave to John.