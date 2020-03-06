Joseph John “Joe” Meyer, 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for Joe will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of mass. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Joe was born on May 5, 1940, in Dubuque, the son of Arthur and Rose (Kolfenbach) Meyer. He graduated from Loras College and received his master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He married Sharon Cahill in 1966, at Saint Patrick’s Church. Joe was a self-employed stockbroker for many years, never really retiring.
Joe had a passion for golf and played in many tournaments. He was proud of his two handicap and winning the city championship. He was the first member of Eagle Ridge Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; a son, Steven Meyer, of Davenport, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Jonneal Cahill; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Theresa, in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Kay Miller.
Memorials may be given to Stonehill or Hospice of Dubuque.
Sharon and Steve would like to thank the staff at Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they provided for Joe.