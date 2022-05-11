CUBA CITY, Wis. — James “Jim” W. Lindsay, 81, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Jim was born on September 3, 1940 to Everett & B. Lucille (Brewer) Lindsay in Cuba City, WI. He married Judy A. Johnson on April 1, 1967 in Platteville, WI.
He was so proud of his sesquicentennial family farm of 169 years and had enjoyed farming there his whole life. From just before sunrise to after the sunset, there was always chores to be done. Jim loved to check on the cattle and ride around the pasture in the gator. He also enjoyed camping, painting pictures (like Bob Ross), proud of his 1930 John Deere Model D tractor, Lawrence Welk music, western tv shows, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. James is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy; 2 children: John (Rita) Lindsay of Cuba City, WI and Janel (Josh Krohn) Lindsay of Neillsville, WI; 2 grandchildren: Erica & Brodi Lindsay both of Cuba City, WI; a sister, Janet (friend, Jack) Schultz of Madison, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jerry Lindsay, a sister, Lula Mae (Fred) Bridge, and a brother-in-law, Ron Schultz.
In lieu of plants & flowers a James “Jim” W. Lindsay Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may also be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: James Lindsay Family, P.O. BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.