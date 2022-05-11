PEOSTA, Iowa — Randy R. Streif, 62, passed away on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, from a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker with Father Goerend officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Randy was born on February 8, 1960, son of Eldon and Helen (Ritt) Streif.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and worked construction the majority of his life. He married Barbara J. Even on August 23rd, 1980, and were married for 41 years.
Randy was the type of person who always did more for others than he did for himself. He would drop anything at the spur of the moment to help anyone in need. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls fan. During his illness, he put together several puzzles for family and friends. Randy always said he would turn down a million-dollar job to spend one more day with his grand kids (or “little buddies” as he would call the boys) and his “precious Hannah.”
He is survived by his wife Barbara; two children Scott (Katie) Streif of Pella, IA, and Jennifer Streif of Dubuque, IA; four grandkids Leo, Walter, Emmett, and Hannah Streif of Pella, IA; siblings Rick (Jill) Streif of Bernard, IA, Ron (Diane) Streif of Dubuque, IA, and Dennis Streif of Dubuque, IA; his mother-in-law Mary Even; brothers-in-law Dave, Tom, and Bill (Laurie) Even; sisters-in-law Carol and Joan Even, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Helen Streif, and his father-in-law Robert Even.
Special thanks to all the people who sent him cards and visited him while he was sick, especially his brother Rick who was always there to visit and help at a moment’s notice. Another big thank you to all of the staff at Grand River Medical Oncology department, and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care of Randy and kind support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.