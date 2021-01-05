Mary Ellen Scherrman Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARLEY, Iowa — Mary Ellen Scherrman, 100, of Farley, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque. Arrangements are pending at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Farley-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today