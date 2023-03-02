Marilyn L. Bird, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Anna Mae D. Bradley, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Allen D. Carper, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Siebert Memorial Hall, Manchester, Iowa.
Betty I. Fosdick, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Patricia F. Furuseth, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Edward J. Heiderscheit, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Verna Mae Johannes, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Linda J. Johns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel R. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Virginia Kottke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien.
William Kreiman, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Philip W. Larsen, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mary J. Leppert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the funeral home.
Lea Martin, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Shaun J. Mohs, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, MFL MarMac Middle School gym, McGregor.
William Reda, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Charles E. Ross, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
James J. Schumann, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with rosary service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Kalmes Restaurant, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Colleen Terry, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Harlan L. Thurn Jr., St. Olaf, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Doris D. Trader, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, and from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Paul A. Wedig, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
