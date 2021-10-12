Francis J. Fager, 88, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Church of the Nativity, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you