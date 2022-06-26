Helen M. (Link) Buelow, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:20 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Bethany Home. To celebrate Helen’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Helen was born on February 27, 1926, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Catherine (Sigwarth) Link.
Helen was united in marriage to the love of her life, William Charles Buelow, on December 2, 1950, at Sacred Heart Church. They were blessed with 2 children and were married for 30 years before Bill passed away on June 16, 1981. Helen was a hard worker and was employed as a trimmer at Dubuque Packing Company for several years until her well earned retirement. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church, UFCW Local 150-A, and the John Deere Retirees. Helen could regularly be found enjoying the sunshine and fresh air while sitting on her porch in Sageville where she lived for over 50 years. Helen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved playing cards, especially Euchre, and enjoyed playing in tournaments at UAW Local #94, the Eagles Club, and Windsor Park. Helen enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Europe, Bahamas and Mexico. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Helen’s memory include her children, Peggy Fuller, Dubuque, IA and Kevin (Saadia) Buelow, Dubuque, IA; four grandchildren, Jason (Alison) Fuller, Jennifer (Eric) Even, Christopher Buelow and Michael (Ashley) Buelow; five great-grandchildren, Aria Fuller, Brooks Even, Ryan Meyer, Zachary Buelow and Sophia Buelow; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Buelow; her siblings, Clifford (Nellie) Link, Mildred (Tony) Jaeger, Lucille (Arnold) Auderer, Marie (Charles) Bauer, Al (Christine) Link, Catherine (Joe) Tigges, Francis (Katherine) Link and Ivanelle (Roland) Weiland; and her special friend Alvin Brimeyer.
Helen’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Bethany Home, and Hospice of Dubuque, for their kind and compassionate care of Helen.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Helen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Helen Buelow Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
