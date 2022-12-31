Kathleen Ackerman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Douglas L. Blom, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Dana Bond-Jenson, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, United Methodist Church, Colesburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at the church.
Kelsey L. Dressler, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Celebration of life: Noon today at the funeral home.
Lisa A. Lambert, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Thomas J. Naber, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Boniface Church, New Vienna.
Nadyne Reardon, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
William E. Rediger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Cletus J. Victor, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
