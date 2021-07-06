Edna D. Abresch, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Catherine Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Julie Budworth, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Services: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
John Finn, Patch Grove, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Lauretta R. Gabriel, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Kenneth P. Gassman, Platteville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Eldon J. Hanfelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. July 31 at the funeral home.
Catherine L. Harris, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Rick Klinkhammer, Balltown, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Balltown Lion’s Pavilion.
Fred Oomens, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Broske Center, Platteville.
Brielle L. Osthoff, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Frederick I. Phelps, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, First Congregational Church, McGregor, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Richard W. Ruden, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Terry L. Vujakovich, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the funeral home.