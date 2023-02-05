ASBURY, Iowa — Shirley Jean Ackerman, 92, of Asbury, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury.
She moved to Asbury in November of 2021 to be closer to her daughter.
She was born July 24, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Harley and Effie Helm Cederburg. She married Richard “Dick” Ackerman on July 8, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa; he preceded her in death on February 28, 1993. Left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Linda Sorensen of Dubuque and Susan (Randy) Frick of Ashland, OR; a son, Rick (Juanita) Ackerman of Collinsville, OK; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bruce Ackerman; a brother, Richard “Dick” Cederburg; and a son-in-law, Jim Sorensen.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in late Spring with inurnment in the Washington Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Timothys United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa at www.alz.org/iowa. Shirley will be greatly missed. Her humor, smile, and hugs that lit up many lives will be a treasured memory.
Her family will always be grateful for the loving care from the wonderful staff at Hawkeye Care Center.
Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. To leave online condolences and view full obituary, visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.
