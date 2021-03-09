FREEPORT, Ill. — Kenneth James Green died Thursday March 4, 2021, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born July 9, 1937, in Mt. Carroll, IL, the son of Cecil J. and Elnora A. (Kness) Green.
Kenneth graduated from Stockton High School in 1955. He was married to Jane Carroll in 1955 and had four children. He married Shirley Hoffmann Schurbon, and her five boys, in June of 1968, they had another daughter and son.
Kenneth is survived by eleven children, three daughters, Sherry (Bob) Worley, Susan (Tom) Slater, and Renee (Jon) Ludwig; eight sons, Scott (Lana) Green, Eugene (Kathy) Green, Robert (Angie) Green, William Green, Steven (Kathy) Green, Ronald (Laura) Green, Kevin (Sonia) Green, and Patrick Green; two brothers, Jerry Green and Dennis (Mary) Green; one sister, Carol (Dell) Cross; brothers-in-law, David Kaiser, Joe (Doris) Hoffmann; sisters-in-law, Verna Powell, LaVonne Tillis, Janis (Jerry) Burken, and Connie (Julius) Kuberski; 35 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister, Connie Kaiser; sisters-in-law, Reta Green, Phyllis Berthel, and Lois McClimon; brothers-in-law, Gerald Hoffman, John Berthel, Gerald Berthel, Jack Tillis, and Lawrence Powell and Rae McClimon.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, helping on the farm, going to the casino, Casey’s Donuts, sitting at the “Table of Knowledge,” and spending time with friends and family.
A private family Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday March 12, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Freeport, IL.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday March 11, 2021, at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston, IL. Burial will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery in Shannon, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Forreston Lions Club Summer Ball Program and the Forreston New Life Center Food Pantry in Kenneth’s memory. Please sign Mr. Green’s guestbook and share a remembrance in his memory.