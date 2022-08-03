Sister Mary Benjamin Duschner, PBVM, 81, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Sisters of the Presentation (Mount Loretto), 2360 Carter Road.

Friends may call from 3:30 — 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, where there will be a wake service at 7:00 p.m. The Celebration of Eternal Life will be held on August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.