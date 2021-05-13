Kristi J. Beaver, age 52, of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. Love for her children and a strong work ethic inspired Kristi’s courageous battle with cancer until she passed away peacefully.
To celebrate Kristi’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Kristi’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Kristi was born on September 21, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Gerald and Catherine (Westemeyer) Beaver.
A gifted student with a creative mind, as well as an avid reader, Kristi graduated from Hempstead High School in 1987, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Loras College in 1991, and an associate’s degree in marketing management from the Northeast Iowa Community College in 1995.
She dedicated her career to the retail world, most notably with The Dollar Tree on J.F.K. Road, bringing home countless humorous stories of the world of customer service. Up until her last days of employment, her team conveyed loyalty and support for Kristi and the battle she faced.
Although her work ethic was unparalleled, Kristi was a devoted mother to Zach and Chloe and their dog, Roxie.
A proud graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic School, she continued to live in the Point/North End area of Dubuque which she believed was the best backyard growing up in Dubuque with Eagle Point Park, the Municipal Pool and Riverside Bowling Alley. Kristi’s burst of laughter and innocence was contagious and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Those left to cherish Kristi’s memory include her children, Zachary Miller, Dubuque, IA, and Chloe Miller, Ryder, ND; her father, Gerald Beaver, Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Cheryl (Michael) Christ, Powell, OH, Connie (John Decker) Beaver, Sherrill, IA, Sandy (Ray) Herzog, Dubuque, IA, and Jane (Doug) Rupp, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins and the father to her children, Greg Miller.
Kristi was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Beaver; and her brother, Ronald Beaver.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Hermann and the medical team at Grand River Medical Group for their compassionate care of Kristi, and her sisters for their dedication and assistance to Kristi in her final months.
The family will thankfully receive your condolences through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Kristi’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kristi Beaver Family.
